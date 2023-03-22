Dick Van Dyke, 97, Involved in Minor Crash in Malibu

Dick Van Dyke, the 97-year-old award-winning actor and comedian, was involved in a very minor crash in Malibu, authorities confirmed to NBC News.

Van Dyke was involved in the minor wreck a week ago, on March 15, authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lost Hills-Malibu Station confirmed.

No details were provided in the single car wreck, but media reports suggest Van Dyke crashed into a gate.

LA County Fire responded and evaluated Van Dyke at the scene, and he did not suffer any significant injuries.

Authorities said the crash was not significant other than it involved Dick Van Dyke.

The TV legend is best known for his roles in "The Dick Van Dyke Show," "Mary Poppins," "Diagnosis: Murder," and most recently the "Night at the Museum" franchise.