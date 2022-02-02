Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie Among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck are also among the 17 nominees

From left: Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton and Eminem are among the nominees for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Getty Images

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest are among this year's first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction, including Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.

Beck and Simon are also nominated for the first time. Eminem, who is playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, earned a nomination in the first year he was eligible.

This year's class will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony planned for later this year.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Oct 30, 2021

Jay-Z, Foo Fighters Welcomed Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton Jan 29

Dolly Parton on Her Favorite Song That Isn't Hers and a Daily Act of Emotional Self-Care

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, head of the foundation that runs the Rock Hall, in a press release on Wednesday.

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they're eligible for induction.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon thanked fans on Twitter for their support over the years. “This distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades,” he wrote.

The other nominees are Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

__

This story corrects that Beck and Carly Simon are first-time nominees, not that they are in their first year of eligibility.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rock & Roll Hall of FameDolly PartonEminemLionel Richie
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us