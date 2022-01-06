Dont Look Up

‘Don't Look Up' Viewers Say the Crisis Number From the Film Is Actually a Phone Sex Hotline

A scientist played by Leonardo DiCaprio urges Americans in a PSA to call a number if they seek “peace of mind” after learning there’s a destructive comet headed toward earth

(L to R). Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky and Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy
"Don't Look Up" may have included an easter egg for viewers who cared enough to look it up.

Netflix's satirical apocalypse blockbuster follows two scientists (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) as they try to warn an apathetic world (including a president, played by Meryl Streep) of an incoming comet that will wipe out all life on earth.

Since the Adam McKay-directed film debuted on the streaming service on Dec. 24, some viewers have pointed out on Twitter that a phone number included in a fictional public service announcement in the film actually might be for a phone sex hotline.

