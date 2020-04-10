Dr. Deborah Birx Has Gained a Fan Club for Her Impressive Collection of Scarves

As a member of the White House coronavirus task force, Dr. Deborah Birx has been busy keeping the public informed about the spread of COVID-19. Quite unexpectedly, she's also gained a loyal following of admirers for her chic sense of style.

When the 64-year-old physician began appearing at the task force's daily press briefings, eagle-eyed accessory lovers couldn't help but notice that she had a penchant for scarves. In March, the Washington Post wrote an ode to Birx's colorful scarves and now, one Instagram user is sharing daily photos of Birx's signature accessory on an account aptly named @deborahbirxscarves.

Victoria Strout, a music marketing executive with a background in design, told TODAY Style she's always enjoyed following current affairs and has watched nearly all of the recent task force briefings. After each press conference, Strout and her friends would discuss Birx's latest scarf and she thought others might also be looking for a fun distraction: "I created the account, sent it to two friends and it just continued to grow from there."

The account now has almost 9,000 followers and all started with this photo of Birx sporting a spring-ready floral scarf.

While running the account, Strout has grown to appreciate Birx's sense of style, but her admiration goes a bit deeper than that.

"There’s something to be said for the calm and intelligent way she communicates each day in those press briefings. That’s what stands out to me more than any of her scarves! I love seeing a capable woman so meaningfully influence our country," she said.

See Some of Dr. Deborah Birx's Scarf Styles:

Scarf Shawl

Last week, Birx sported this colorful pashmina over a neutral-colored dress.

Front Tie

The 64-year-old often wears her scarves tied in the front and lightly draped over her shoulders.

Multiple Knots

For a public service announcement, Birx wore her multicolored scarf in multiple knots.

Draped over the shoulder

We're not all skilled at tying scarves, but this simple style is pretty accessible for anyone looking to give the accessory a try.

Sideswept knot

The medical expert typically ties her go-to accessory in the front, but opted for a sideswept style here.

High neck

Birx wrapped this bright red silk scarf all the way up to her neck and added a slight twist at the ends.

Under the collar

This patterned scarf, worn under a collar, offered a pop of color against Birx's dark blouse.

Tucked under scarf

If you're new to scarves, this style is perfect because you can make it appear intentionally messy.

