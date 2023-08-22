Drew Barrymore exits stage in NYC as man tells her ‘You know who I am'

Drew Barrymore's night in New York City took a frightening turn.

As seen in footage posted to social media, the talk show host was conducting a conversation with Reneé Rapp during an event at The 92nd Street Y on Aug. 21 when a man rushed the stage.

The incident started when an audience member called out Barrymore's name in the middle of her chat with the "Sex Lives of College Girls" star, causing the "Charlie's Angels" actress to pause her sentence and reply, "Oh my god, yes, hi!"

Then, as Barrymore attempted to continue her chat with Rapp, the situation escalated as an attendee approached the stage and appeared to tell Barrymore his full name.

"You know who I am," he said, as Rapp stood up to escort Barrymore safely away and security stepped in to block the man from getting any closer. "I need to see you at some point while you're in New York."

E! News has reached out to reps for Barrymore, the 92Y and the New York Police Department for comment and has not heard back.

Barrymore — who has not yet publicly addressed the incident — was at the 92Y event to discuss Rapp's debut LP "Snow Angel," which was just released on Aug. 18.

And although the duo swiftly exited the stage, audience members confirmed they returned to finish their chat.

"Both handled it like bosses," journalist McKenzie Morrell wrote on X, formally known as Twitter, on Aug. 22, "and recovered quickly to continue an awesome conversation."