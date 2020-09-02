Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson, Wife, 2 Daughters Test Positive for Covid-19

The former wrestler made the announcement on Instagram

Dwayne Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian attend his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony in Hollywood, California, on Dec. 13, 2017. He received
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his wife and their two daughters tested positive for COVID-19, but they are doing well and are "on the other end of it," the actor said Wednesday on Instagram.

"I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, " he said.

He said he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, had a rougher time of it than their two small daughters, but they are all doing well now.

"We as a family are good," he said. "… We are no longer contagious and we are, thank God, we are healthy."

He said they got the coronavirus from "close family friends, and they are devastated that it led to them infecting our family."

Johnson urged his fans to take precautions and stay safe.

"Wear your mask. It is a fact, and it is the right thing to do, and it's the responsible thing to do," Johnson said.

His Instagram post included this message:

"Stay disciplined.
Boost your immune system.
Commit to wellness.
Wear your mask.
Protect your family.
Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings.
Stay positive.
And care for your fellow human beings.

Stay healthy, my friends."

The former wrestler was in the news last month when he announced he has acquired the XFL. The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement last month on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million.

This article tagged under:

Dwayne Johnsoncoronavirus pandemic
