Ed Sheeran plays surprise St. Patrick's Day show at Boston pub

Musical superstar Ed Sheeran played a surprise St. Patrick's Day show at a popular Boston pub on Monday.

NBC10 Boston was there as the "Galway Girl" singer performed at The Dubliner downtown. A crowd thronged the bar while he played.

While rumors swirled that Sheeran was about to play a show in Boston, he shared an Instagram post that said, "Meet me in the pub tonight," over a picture of him in a Celtics jersey.

The Instagram story was accompanied by "Galway Girl," and he put a note at the bottom saying, "(It's okay to admit you like this song today bruh)."

Sheeran also shared an image of his tattoos.

The Dubliner was hosting St. Patrick's Day events all day, and shared a video on Instagram of Sheeran in his C's jersey playing his Justin Bieber duet "I Don’t Care" on the guitar, accompanied by musicians playing a fiddle and other traditional instruments.

It appears to be the latest stop in a mini-tour for the weekend of St. Patrick's Day.

Sheeran debuted a song in New Orleans and wore a pink hat for a show on rooftop bar in Nashville, according to local news reports.

This isn't Sheeran's first surprise in Boston. In 2023, he popped into a music recital for dozens of young musicians, joined them on stage and gave them tickets to his show in Foxborough.

