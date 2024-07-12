Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher get married in Caribbean wedding

Originally appeared on E! Online

Hercules, Hercules, Hercules — Eddie Murphy is married!

The comedian tied the knot with longtime love Paige Butcher at a private ceremony in Anguilla on July 9, as seen in photos obtained by People.

Butcher, 44, wore a strapless lace gown by Mira Zwillinger that featured corseted bodice for the outdoor nuptials. Meanwhile, Murphy, 63, donned a white Brioni suit.

The wedding comes five years after the couple — who share daughter Izzy, 8, and son Max, 5 — got engaged in 2018 amid Butcher's pregnancy with their youngest child.

This the second marriage for Murphy and the first for Butcher. From 1993 to 2006, the "Nutty Professor" star was married to Nicole Mitchell Murphy, with whom he shares daughters Bria, 34, Shayne, 29, and Bella, 22.

In addition, Murphy is also dad to Eric, 34, with ex Paulette McNeely; Christian, 33, with ex Tamara Hood and Angel, 17, with ex Melanie Brown.

"My kids are all grown-ups now, except three of them," he told E! News in June. "The two little ones that are 5 and 8, all they've seen is 'Shrek' and 'Mulan' — and little pieces of 'Coming to America.'"

In fact, his oldest daughter Bria is following his footsteps into acting, having appeared in the recently-released "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" alongside her real-life husband Michael Xavier.

"I'm not doing any more movies unless everything is right!" It's been 42 years since Eddie Murphy starred in the original "Beverly Hills Cop," and he opens up to Kelly about his 15-year journey to make the latest installment "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" just right.

"She's the one that arrested me," Murphy shared on Today. "And in the other scene when I get arrested in the movie, that's my son-in-law tasing me in the neck."

Sharing how the scenes were filmed "right after they got married," Murphy added, "I'm like, 'This is surreal.'"

As for his large brood? The "Saturday Night Live" alum believes "there's something sexy about it."

"Men kind of look at me like, 'He's crazy! How much did that s--t cost?'" he quipped in a 2019 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," adding that women think "'Eddie Murphy must be doing his thing. Eddie Murphy be getting it in! He don't be bulls--tin'!'"