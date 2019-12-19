Eddie Murphy’s 10 Kids Will Be in Audience as He Hosts ‘SNL’

It’ll be a packed house when Eddie Murphy makes his highly anticipated return to "Saturday Night Live" to this weekend — and not just because fans are scrambling to see the comedy legend.

Quite a few of the audience members headed to Studio 8H will be family. In fact, during an interview with TODAY's Al Roker, the beloved comedian revealed that all of his children will be sitting in the audience.

"My kids have all flown in for this," Murphy said. "They're all flying out for this."

The 58-year-old actor is a father of 10 — including Max, 1 and Izzy, 3, whom he shares with partner Paige Butcher, as well as Eric, 30, Bria, 30, Christian, 29, Miles, 27, Shayne, 25, Zola, 19, Bella, 17, and Angel, 12, from previous relationships.

Al seemed surprised that all the kids were interested in coming, but Murphy wasn't.

"They’ll watch it," Murphy said.

Then Al considered his own children and said, "When I take my kids to something I'm going to be in, they're kind of like, 'Eh.'"

Saturday will mark Murphy’s first time hosting "SNL" since leaving the show in 1984. He hinted that the audience will likely have a chance to see some of his iconic characters, like Gumby and Mr. Robinson, again.

"I'm down for whatever, as long as it's really, really funny," he said.

