Elvis Presley’s childhood home is up for auction, giving fans a chance to live the life of the king wherever they want.

Presley lived in the blue-planked home from 1943 to 1944. It was originally located at 1241 Kelly Street in East Tupelo, Mississippi, up until five years ago. In 2017, the house was carefully taken apart and preserved for later reassembly.

Before becoming known as the “King of Rock and Roll,” Presley lived in the house with his parents, Vernon and Gladys Presley.

Presley’s former home is being auctioned by a Chicago-based high-end memorabilia firm called Rockhurst Auctions. The minimum bid for the Presley home is set at $25,000. The estimated value of the house is between $50,000 to $75,000.

According to a press release provided by Rockhurst to TODAY, the Rockhurst said the offering is set to take place on Sunday, August 14, in Memphis, Tennessee, as part of its first “Auction on Elvis Presley Blvd” event.

The house was built in the late 1920s by Presley’s great uncle, Noah Presley. It was located around the corner from Elvis’s place of birth, a home that his father built.

Per the press release, the 2017 disassembly of the house was overseen by Elvis Presley expert Chris Davidson. All of the house’s pieces are being kept in a 30-foot trailer. The winner of the house’s auction will be able to keep the trailer, as well as an hour-long documentary that was made about the process of disassembling the home.

In addition to his home, the event will auction off 100 artifacts from the icon's career and life and will include such items as his personally owned clothing, costumes worn in films, autographs and jewelry.

Additional Presley-related items up for auction by the house include a 955 Rolex owned by Presley’s and gifted to one of his superfans Gary Pepper and a grizzly bear claw necklace owned by the singer and monogrammed with “E.P.”

There are also Grand Prix sunglasses with the initials “E.P.” in the bridge that were worn and owned by the singer, as well as a 1969 blue dress shirt from Presley's film “The Trouble with Girls (and How to Get into It),” which he wore in the movie.

The “Jailhouse Rock” crooner's life and legacy was recently depicted on the big screen in the Austin Butler-starring biopic “Elvis.”

The King’s former wife, Priscilla Presley, 77, attended the Graceland screening with her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and granddaughter Riley Keough, 33.

While on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna Thursday, Butler admitted to initially struggling with tapping into Presley's character. However, he found a meaningful connection when he learned he and the rock star both lost their mothers at 23.

“When I learned about his mom — and then knowing that we were the exact same age — that just hit me,” he said. “It was just one of those things where you know the stars are aligning and that just became the most personal thing.”

