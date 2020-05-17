Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley’s Graceland Set to Reopen This Week in Memphis

The Memphis tourist attraction is centered on the life and career of the late rock n’ roll icon

20140917175926_6102_DSC_1311.JPG_121889
Getty Images

Elvis Presley's Graceland says it will reopen Thursday after it shut down tours and exhibits due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The tourist attraction in Memphis, Tennessee, said Sunday that it has adjusted its tours, and restaurant and retail operations, since it closed in March.

The Memphis tourist attraction is centered on the life and career of the late rock n’ roll icon. It annually attracts more than 600,000 visitors, including international travelers, Elvis Presley Enterprises said.

Graceland said in a news release that it is reducing tours of Presley's former home-turned-museum to 25% capacity, requiring employees and encouraging visitors to wear face masks, and limiting restaurant capacities to 50%.

Temperature checks for guests and employees will be implemented and hand sanitizing stations are being installed, Graceland said.

"We are helping Memphis and Tennessee to get back to some sense of normality," said Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Graceland Holdings, in a statement.

