Emmy Nominations 2022: See the Complete List

Nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards were revealed Tuesday.

The 2022 Emmy Awards will air live on Sept. 12, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. The show will also stream live on Peacock.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Outstanding Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Girls"

"Nailed It!"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbot Elementary"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Lead Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes from a Marriage"

Andrew Garfield, "Under Banner of Heaven"

Colin Firth, "The Staircase"

Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Himesh Patel, "Station 11"

Lead Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Toni Collette, "The Staircase"

Lily James, "Pam & Tommy"

Sarah Paulson, "American Crime Story: Impeachment"

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

"Dopesick"

"The Dropout"

"Inventing Anna"

"Pam & Tommy"

"The White Lotus"

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Outstanding Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"Euphoria"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

"Squid Game"

"Stranger Things"

"Succession"

"Yellowjackets"