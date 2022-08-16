‘Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed 6 Months After Her Body Was Found

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

'Empire' actress Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death was revealed six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles.

Pearlman died by suicide caused by sodium nitrate toxicity on Feb. 18, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner obtained by NBC News.

Pearlman, 43, went missing after she was last seen at her home in East Hollywood on Feb. 13, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The LAPD issued a missing person report five days later, and her body was found on Feb. 18 inside of a vehicle near Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood. The coroner's office did not release any details on her cause of death at the time.

Los Angeles Police Department

The actor’s representative, Michael Chiaverini, released a statement to TODAY after her body was found.

“We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman’s passing today,” Chiaverini said. “The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve.”

Savannah Pearlman, Lindsey's cousin, shared the missing person report at the time, and said she was asked by Lindsey's sister to share the number for the National Suicide Hotline.

"I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late," she wrote. "I have no other information about the location or circumstance."

"Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress," her cousin continued. She added donations could be made in Pearlman's name to Santé D'Or, a pet rescue and adoption center in Los Angeles.

Pearlman's husband, Vance Smith, also shared updates on the search, and wrote in an Instagram post at the time, "The police found Lindsey. She’s gone… I’m broken."

Originally from Chicago, Pearlman appeared on shows including "Empire," "General Hospital," "Chicago Justice" and the "Purge" TV series.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: