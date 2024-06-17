television

Yes. There really is a giant inflatable dragon atop the Empire State Building

"Game of Thrones" prequel "House of Dragons" debuted the first episode of its second season Sunday night

By Jennifer Millman

NBC Universal, Inc.

No, it's not just you -- there is, in fact, a giant inflatable dragon clutching the Empire State Building's spire 102 stories above midtown Manhattan.

It's Vhagar, the 270-foot (at least in this version) dragon queen in the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of Dragons," which premiered its second season Sunday night.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

It's part of an immersive "House of Dragons" experience from HBO Max and the Empire State Building to promote the show, and includes a photo op with the famed "Iron Throne," among other features. Prices for the experience start at $46 for adults and $40 for children.

Learn more about the "House of Dragons" experience here.

The dragon on top of the New York City landmark and the experience are set to run through Wednesday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

television
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us