‘Euphoria' Actor Angus Cloud Dead at 25

"Euphoria" has lost a beloved star.

Actor Angus Cloud—who played Fezco on the HBO drama—died at his family's home in Oakland, California, his family told E! News July 31. He was 25.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his family shared. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

His loved ones said Cloud had been mourning the recent death of his dad.

"Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the statement continued. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

They added, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

His cause of death was not shared.