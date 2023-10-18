Eva Longoria shares what she learned from Victoria Beckham

Originally appeared on E! Online

Just call her Teacher Spice.

Eva Longoria gave a glimpse into what she has learned from her longtime friend Victoria Beckham, and it can't be limited to just one thing.

"I learned everything from her," the "Desperate Housewives" alum exclusively told E! News while discussing the launch of the new "Mott's Snacks & Stories." She noted that Victoria has especially been a role model for being an "amazing businesswoman" and "great mother."

And Longoria—who met Victoria through her ex-husband Tony Parker, per Today—is no stranger to supporting the singer's business endeavors. During Paris Fashion Week in September, the "Devious Maids" actress had a front-row seat at Victoria's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show, which she called "beautiful."

Of course, in between travels, the "Flamin' Hot" director also made time to watch Victoria and husband David Beckham's Netflix documentary "Beckham."

"So many things they did were so innovative," Longoria gushed. "In storytelling for a documentary and the way they did the shots, the way that they would see the games, and David talks about it through the lens—it was genius."

But along with supporting her pals, Longoria is busy being a mom to son Santi, 5, who she shares with husband José Bastón. And one thing the mother-son duo likes to do together? Read.

"My aunt gave him a book of saints because we're Catholic," Longoria told E!. "And he's obsessed with all the saints. And he loves me to read the same book all the time. But he goes in phases."

She added, "We usually read bilingual books, so making sure you can read in English and Spanish."

But when it comes to which books Santi wants read, Longoria admitted, "We do a content negotiation."

And these days, Longoria goes all out when it comes to bedtime stories. "I do the voices. I act it out," she confessed. "Now, my husband does story time."

But books aren't the only things Santi wants in large quantities. He also is racking up Halloween costumes in anticipation of Oct. 31.

"He's got like eight!" Longoria said. "There's only one night, so he's definitely excited. Most of us can't eat. We just went to the dentist yesterday. And the dentist was like, 'Not too much candy,' because he's a little candy monster."

