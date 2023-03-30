Ex-‘Bachelorette' Star Joshua Tylerbest Arrested on Multiple Child Porn Charges

A former star of "The Bachelorette" has been arrested in Florida on more than a dozen child pornography charges.

Joshua Tylerbest, 27, was arrested last month on 15 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child, Miami-Dade court records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Joshua Tylerbest

Tylerbest was a contestant on season 17 of the show which featured Katie Thurston and aired in 2021.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

According to an arrest report, the investigation began after 50 images of child sexual abuse material was uploaded by a Google account registered to Tylerbest.

Officers executed a search warrant and found 15 files on Tylerbest's iPhone that met the criteria for child sexual abuse material, the report said.

Tylerbest was arrested and booked into jail, and later released on a $5,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Records showed Tylerbest is due back in court in June.