Fan files police report after Cardi B hurled microphone into crowd during Las Vegas show

The rapper tossed the microphone after an audience member flung their drink at her while she was performing.

By Marlene Lenthang | NBC News

A woman who says she was hit by a microphone rapper Cardi B hurled into the crowd at a Las Vegas concert has filed a police report for battery, authorities say.

The singer was performing "Bodak Yellow" at Drai's Beachclub on Saturday before a raucous crowd when a fan threw a large drink on stage, videos circulating on social media show.

Cardi B appeared shocked for a moment then threw her microphone toward the fan. The microphone appeared to hit the fan and another woman and ricocheted into the air.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a woman, who was not named, reported a battery case to police one day after the concert.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

