Fans Say Kelly Osbourne Is ‘Unrecognizable' After 85-Pound Weight Loss

Kelly Osbourne's new look is causing plenty of fans to comment that she looks almost "unrecognizable."

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne posted a series of Instagram photos over the past week and fans couldn't help but notice Osbourne's new look.

The 35-year-old TV personality responded to a friend who commented on one photo that she had lost 85 pounds since they had last seen each other.

In a pic posted last Monday, Osbourne looked like a "pin up goddess," according to a comment from one fan. Osbourne stunned in a zip-up Gucci onesie. She wore her lilac-colored hair in a braided bun and matched it all with a flawless face of make-up to complete the look.

“Today I’m feeling #Gucci," she wrote.

Osbourne's 2.1 million fans have flooded the comments on her photos with compliments about her new look and style, but some admitted they weren't entirely sure it was her at first.

"You look like a different person with your weight loss. Much more confident.. beautiful," one fan wrote. Several other people added the star was "unrecognizable."

Yesterday, she posted another pic of herself, this time wearing long cotton candy pink and purple ombre pig tail braids. Osbourne accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings.

Her celebrity pals chimed in with compliments on her selfie.

"You look like an actual angel," "Pretty Little Liars" actress Lucy Hale wrote. Singer Betty Who said Osbourne is looking "so chic my queen."

Paris Hilton simply commented with a heart eyes emoji, while Vanessa Hudgens summed it up in one word, ""Gorgeeeee."

This isn't the first time Osbourne has shown off a dramatic weight loss.

She lost weight after appearing on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2009, but gained it back. In 2012, Osbourne decided to become a vegan. By changing her eating habits and adding regular hikes to her routine, the weight gradually started to fall off, according to an interview she gave last year to the Daily Express.

"Once I learned how to work out right and eat right, it’s one of those things that you just have to commit to a life change rather than being on a diet," she said.

