Fenty's Amina Muaddi Slams ‘Malicious' Claim That A$AP Rocky Cheated With Her Amid Rihanna's Pregnancy

Stop the disturbia.

On April 14, a tweet that accused A$AP Rocky of cheating on his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna with Fenty shoe designer, Amina Muaddi, went viral. But it only took about four, five seconds for Amina to put the "malicious" rumor to rest, calling it an "unfounded lie."

"I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile," she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram April 15. "I initially assumed that this fake gossip--fabricated with such malicious intent--would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24 [hours], I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics, regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life."

Amina, who has worked on the Fenty brand alongside Rihanna for the last few years, explained why she decided to break her silence.

"I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me, but is related to people I have a great amount of respect for," she wrote. "While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business--I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend."

In late January, Rihanna announced that she and A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child together. Since then, the two have been non-stop gushing over each other (and their baby) amid their road to parenthood.

Rumors of a tryst between Amina and A$AP Rocky came on the heels of Rihanna (and her bump!) landing on the cover of Vogue. In the cover story, the singer opened up about how she and her boyfriend made it past the friend zone.

"I love the simple things but also the grand adventures," she told the outlet of her relationship. "There's no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls--t, it's just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side."

