Flavor Flav ordered Red Lobster's entire menu to ‘save' the chain

A hip hop and reality show icon is showing his love for Red Lobster in a huge way.

On June 3, rapper and sometimes-controversial sports arena singer Flavor Flav posted an image on Instagram that quickly went viral. In the post, the 6-time Grammy nominee truly put his money where his mouth was in expressing a desire to help the beleaguered seafood company, which filed for bankruptcy last month.

“Ya boy said he wuz gonna do everything to help Red Lobster and save the Cheddar Bay Biscuits,” the star wrote on Instagram, adding he ordered everything available in quite the benevolent display.

Anyone on the platform can see the clock-wearing meme machine standing in front of several plated Red Lobster items on a table: nachos, vegetables, Cheddar Bay Biscuits and, of course, a whole lobster are waiting to be enjoyed buffet-style along with loads of other dishes.

“FLAVOR FLAV,” continued the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, invoking his own name in his signature style. “took my family to @redlobster and ordered the whole menu,!!!”

The post, which was shared as a video, generated more than 874,000 views in the process. A post sharing the same image has 1.3 million views on X.

Flavor Flav has been a known lover of Red Lobster for years. On his iconic reality dating show, “Flavor of Love,” he took contestant Tika “Sweetie” Wilson to “one of his most favorite places in the world,” Red Lobster, surprising his date in more ways than one.

Representatives for Flavor Flav and Red Lobster did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Still, both the rapper and the seafood spot seem to have gotten reacquainted in a heartwarming way. Red Lobster commented on the post by writing, “It’s flavor time, boyeeeeeeee! 🦞⏰,” to which Flav himself replied with a “YEAH BOOYYYEEEE,!!! ⏰🦞👀.”

Hundreds of other folks took to the comments section to add their two cents on the shellfish smorgasbord.

“Some heroes wear clocks,” wrote one user on Instagram.

“😂😂😂😂 Yooo, Flav is going to single-handedly save Red Lobster,” wrote another, while the official Public Enemy Instagram account chimed in with a lobster emoji.

“Wait you saving @redlobster and the water polo team? Love it!!” wrote someone on X, referring to the rapper agreeing to become the U.S. women’s water polo team’s hype man last month.

The tenderhearted timepiece lover replied with a list of all the causes he’s taking up: “And teachers and music education and mental health awareness and food banks and addiction counseling and FUN seems like FUN needs to be saved lots these days 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾.”

One X user asked if any of the meal was comped. The rapper replied, “NONE,,, why if I send you my receipt you fixin to pay me back,???”

And to a naysayer on X who wrote, “This ain’t saving s--- lmao,” Flavor Flav didn’t mince words, responding, “Itz saving some of the staff with da money I gave em,,, whatchu doing to help anyone,???”

Red Lobster announced it voluntarily filed Chapter 11 relief in May in Florida bankruptcy court after setbacks with its investors and its Endless Shrimp deal. The eatery, which is currently the largest seafood chain in the country, said it plans to remain open and sell its businesses to existing lenders.

Still, the chain made headlines with news that the contents of dozens of Red Lobster locations around the country were being auctioned off by liquidation firm TAGeX Brands. The firm sold off the entire contents of at least 48 stores across 21 states, including furniture, fixtures and equipment.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: