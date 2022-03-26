Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Had 10 Substances in System When He Died, Authorities Say

Fans who expected to see the band play at Bogotá's Festival Estéreo Picnic gathered outside the hotel where Hawkins died Friday to mourn the drummer

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Colombian authorities on Saturday said Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 substances in his system when he was found dead in Bogotá on Friday.

The office of the Attorney General of Colombia tweeted the update Saturday, saying a preliminary toxicology test found substances including opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants, and THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

The office did not rule on the cause of death, and said that investigation is ongoing and results will be released after they are obtained.

Hawkins died Friday night in a hotel located in the town of Chapinero in Bogotá, Colombia, local health officials said in a news release Saturday morning.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

Foo Fighters 20 hours ago

Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters Drummer, Dead at 50

Taylor Hawkins 7 hours ago

Travis Barker, Other Stars Pay Tribute to Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

This article tagged under:

Taylor Hawkins
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us