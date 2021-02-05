Lou Dobbs

Fox News Media Cancels Highly Rated ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight'

Dobbs has been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Fox News Media has canceled Lou Dobbs' show, benching its business network’s highest-rated host and a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump as both Dobbs and Fox face a billion-dollar lawsuit over false claims about the integrity of the 2020 election.

The move, which was first reported by the Los Angeles Times and confirmed by a Fox News spokesperson Friday, came one day after Fox and Dobbs were named in the $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit brought by Smartmatic, a voting software company that was the subject of several false claims made on Fox News and Fox Business.

In a statement, a Fox News spokesperson portrayed the move as something that had been planned prior to the lawsuit.

Entertainment News

Jennifer Lawrence 3 hours ago

Jennifer Lawrence Injured By Shattered Glass On Set of ‘Don't Look Up'

Easter 5 hours ago

Your Pet Could Be in the Next Cadbury Bunny Commercial

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Lou DobbsDonald Trumpfox news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us