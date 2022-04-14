Frank Langella

Frank Langella Fired From Netflix Show After Misconduct Investigation

Langella's role in “The Fall of the House of Usher” will be recast

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Frank Langella, who was cast to play the lead in Netflix's limited series “The Fall of the House of Usher” has been fired from the show amid a misconduct investigation that came after a sexual harassment allegation.

According to Deadline, sources confirmed that the investigation determined Langella had been involved in unacceptable conduct on set. Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the 84-year-old Oscar-nominated actor allegedly made inappropriate comments to a female co-star.

Langella was set to play Roderick Usher in the series. Additional cast members include Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly and Mark Hamill.

The eight-episode series is based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. The cast will continue filming as Langella's part is now being recast.

