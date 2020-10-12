Gal Gadot Cast as Cleopatra, Teaming Up Again With ‘Wonder Woman' Director

Gal Gadot on Sunday announced her casting as Cleopatra, queen of Egypt, a new version of the tale famously told in the 1963 Elizabeth Taylor classic.

As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women's eyes, both behind and in front of the camera. pic.twitter.com/k5eyTIfzjB — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 12, 2020

"As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before," Gadot tweeted. "To tell her story for the first time through women's eyes, both behind and in front of the camera."

In 2017, Patty Jenkins directed "Wonder Woman" with Gadot in its titular role and the two women will join forces again for the epic historical dramatization.

The announcement stirred some controversy online over Gadot's Israeli nationality, perhaps linked to the long-contentious relationship between the two modern nations.

