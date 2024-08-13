Nothing gets past George Clooney's 7-year-old twins, not even a moment with Brad Pitt.

While GQ magazine was interviewing George Clooney, 63, and Pitt, 60, for their upcoming film, “Wolfs,” “The Descendants” star’s kids apparently crashed the conversation.

The magazine wrote that the twins began “climbing all over Pitt” as George Clooney introduced them, saying, “‘This is Alexander, this is Ella.’”

Sitting inside Pitt's estate, the Château Miraval, the "Babylon" actor then told Alexander and Ella that there are animals on the property, such as donkeys, bunnies and mini horses, that need to be fed, per the magazine. The twins then began to cheer.

GQ noted that the children were accompanied by George Clooney's wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who joined them outside for lunch at Pitt's estate. According to the magazine, the children climbed atop Pitt's statues in the lawn during the meal.

In the same interview, George Clooney explained that some entertainment endeavors, like directing, pose more difficulty now that his kids have reached “a certain age.”

“We’re not going to uproot our kids out of school and run around,” he explained. “Before that, they could just come with us and we would all go. But that’s different now. So now I’m going to just probably focus on other things, like acting.”

He did note his Broadway debut in a play he wrote, “Good Night, and Good Luck,” will take him to New York City for six months. But George Clooney told the publication that it’s all about “time allotment.”

“I won’t do another thing. I’m going to give myself time with my kids. I really enjoy driving them to school, and my wife and I are having a really wonderful time. So I don’t want to lose all of that,” he said, adding that his goal is “moderation.”

George Clooney also told GQ that he hasn’t been able to find a balance between “normal life” and fame, adding that his priority for his family right now is to “protect.”

“I don’t want pictures of my kids,” he said. “We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys, and we don’t want to have photos of our kids out there. So we have to work hard at trying to stay private, and it’s tricky, as you can imagine.”

Read on for more about George and Amal Clooney's twins.

It’s not the first time the actor has given fans insight into his twins

In September 2023, the actor revealed that despite the fact that he isn't especially musical, his twins love to rock.

On Sept. 28, 2023, the actor and his wife appeared at the 2023 Albies, where they spoke to Access Hollywood about Ella and Alexander and their latest interests.

“He’s started playing heavy metal music, actually,” Amal Clooney told Access Hollywood, a sentiment George Clooney echoed, adding that both their children are “headbangers.”

“It’s not fully heavy metal,” he added. “It’s just heavy enough that they can bang their heads.”

“Not that we’re in any way musical,” he clarified to the outlet. “We have no musical talent … We ruined the gene pool for them.”

As to whether the twins are into Metallica, Van Halen, Black Sabbath or Slayer, the actor, who married his wife in 2014, didn’t get into specifics.

When were George and Amal Clooney’s kids born?

George and Amal Clooney became parents together when they welcomed Ella and Alexander on June 6, 2017. The twins were born about a month early, George Clooney revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It was wild,” he told the magazine on becoming a parent for the first time. “You know, everything is conceptual until it’s real. It’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be parents, yeah.’ And all of a sudden, you go: ‘Holy s---. I’m a parent!’”

The actor went on to share all of his hopes and desires for the twins, explaining, “I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people’s plights. Because that’s the thing, you know? You have to have some sort of empathy.”

How old are George and Amal Clooney's kids?

Alexander and Ella Clooney are 7 years old. According to George Clooney’s interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Alexander is the oldest of the twins. Born one minute and 49 seconds before his sister, he weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces when he was born.

The youngest of George and Amal Clooney's children, Ella, weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces at birth.

The twins were born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, which is the same hospital where Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children were born.

George and Amal Clooney’s twins speak Italian

During a 2020 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” George Clooney revealed that his twins speak Italian.

“We did a really dumb thing, which is, they speak fluent Italian. I mean fluent Italian at 3,” he explained during the show. “But I don’t speak Italian, my wife doesn’t speak Italian, so we’ve armed them with a language.”

“I’ll say, ‘Alright, go back in and clean up your room,’ and they’re like, ‘Eh, papa stronzo,’” he quipped, feigning an Italian accent.

“I’m from Kentucky,” he further joked. “English is a second language for me.”

Ella and Alexander have a funny bone

In 2019, “The Midnight Sky” actor told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie that Ella and Alexander Clooney have a mind for jokes.

“They’re happy kids. They laugh a lot. They do pranks already,” he remarked.

“They put peanut butter on their shoes so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff,” he shared. “They think that’s funny.”

Amal Clooney was the first one to bring up having kids

George Clooney shared in an interview with Marc Maron how he and Amal Clooney decided to have children, and it was a year into their marriage.

They couple was at a friend's house and went for a walk when Amal Clooney brought up how lucky they are in life.

“Seems like that luck should be shared with some other, you know, folks,” George Clooney recounted Amal Clooney saying.

“I have to say it was very emotional because I really was convinced that that wasn’t my life and was comfortable with that,” George Clooney told Maron after sharing the story.

George Clooney shared how he and Amal Clooney unexpectedly found out they were having twins

In 2022, George Clooney shared how he and his wife, Amal Clooney, found out that she was carrying their twins in an interview with CBS.

"We go to the doctor, and you do the ultrasound and like, ‘Hey, you got a baby boy.’ I said, ‘Baby boy, fantastic!’ Then they go, ‘And you got another one there.’ And I was like … I was up for one, you know? Cause, again, I’m old. All of a sudden, it’s, like, two?'" George Clooney said.

He continued, “It’s hard to get me to not talk. And I just stood there for like 10 minutes, staring at this piece of paper going … two … silently. But I’m so glad they have each other, you know?’”

The Clooney twins didn't know what their dad did for a living, at least for a while

In December 2023, the George Clooney appeared on the red carpet for his latest film, “The Boys in the Boat,” for which he sat in the director’s seat. During his appearance, George Clooney spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his twins and what they think he does for his day job.

“They think that all I do is play in the water,” he said of Ella and Alexander. “I did a movie a couple years ago called ‘Midnight Sky.’ I had to shoot stuff in a tank, and they came to visit. I’m like in, you know, clothes, but I’m in a tank, and they just assume that I swim.”

“So whenever I say I go to work, they think I’m swimming,” he noted.

George Clooney starred in and directed “The Midnight Sky,” a sci-fi film released in 2020. The actor appears in the film as a scientist forced to weather the torrid terrain of the Arctic Circle.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

TODAY's Becca Wood contributed.