Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana welcome baby No. 6

Over the past few months, Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay were cooking up a surprise.

The "MasterChef" star, 57, and his wife, 49, announced Nov. 11 that they have welcomed their sixth child, a baby boy. They had not previously revealed publicly that they were planning on expanding their family.

"What an amazing birthday present," Gordon Ramsay, who turned 57 Nov. 8, wrote on Instagram. "Please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done."

The "Hell's Kitchen" star and his wife's new arrival joins their older kids Megan Ramsay, 26, twins Holly Ramsay and Jack Ramsay, 23, Tilly Ramsay, 22, and Oscar Ramsay, 4.

The couple shared on Instagram photos of Tana Ramsay holding baby Jesse giving him skin-to-skin contact on a hospital bed, with the celebrity chef kissing their son's head. His wife also posted a pic of Oscar Ramsay meeting his baby brother.

"It's been a nerve wracking 9 months but we've made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle," Tana wrote. "Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much."

The couple received congratulatory messages from celebs such as Hugh Jackman, Victoria Beckham and Danny Trejo.

Holly and Tilly Ramsay also shared photos of themselves holding their baby brother. "Welcome to the world Jesse James," Holly Ramsay wrote on Instagram. "I'm a big sister again and my heart is so full. @tanaramsay you are a rockstar."

Tilly Ramsay wrote alongside her own post, "Welcome to the world Jesse James Ramsay!! Feeling so lucky to have another amazing brother and to be a big sister again!!"