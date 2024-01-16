Governors Ball 2024: Lineup, tickets, and what you need to know

We're only halfway into January, but it's never too early to start thinking about some big summer plans in the city — and it doesn't get much bigger than the Governors Ball Music Festival.

Organizers announced Tuesday who will be performing at the 2024 edition of the massive, multi-day music festival held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. Among the artists coming are The Killers, Sza, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Carly Rae Jepsen, Renee Rapp and Sabrina Carpenter.

In all, there are 63 acts scheduled for the three-day event held June 7-9.

Looking to get tickets? Codes to access the pre-sale are available now, but those tickets don't officially go on sale until 11 a.m. Thursday.

