Grammy Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Nominees

With new rules in place this year and a promise to regain trust among its members, the Recording Academy released its nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards.

Leading the pack this year is Jon Batiste, whose album "We Are" helped him earn a whopping 11 nominations, including album of the year and record of the year.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each earned eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo will head into Grammys night with seven apiece.

The 64th Grammy Awards will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Scroll below to see the list of nominees:

Record of the Year

"I Still Have Faith In You," ABBA

"Freedom," Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches," Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time," Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat ft. SZA

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic

Song Of The Year

"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran

"A Beautiful Noise," Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo

"Fight For You," H.E.R.

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat ft. SZA

"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"Peaches," Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time," Brandi Carlile

Album Of The Year

"We Are," Jon Batiste

"Love For Sale," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)," Justin Bieber

"Planet Her (Deluxe)," Doja Cat

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Back Of My Mind," H.E.R.

"Montero," Lil Nas X

"Sour," Olivia Rodrigo

"Evermore," Taylor Swift

"Donda," Kanye West

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"I Get A Kick Out Of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Lonely," Justin Bieber & benny blanco

"Butter," BTS

"Higher Power," Coldplay

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat ft. SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album:

"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)," Justin Bieber

"Planet Her (Deluxe)," Doja Cat

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Positions," Ariana Grande

"Sour," Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Album

"Subconsciously," Black Coffee

"Fallen Embers," Illenium

"Music Is The Weapon," Major Lazer

"Shockwave," Marshmello

"Free Love," Sylvan Esso

"Judgment," Ten City

Best Rock Performance

"Shot In The Dark," AC/DC

"Know You Better (Live From Capital Studio A)," Black Pumas

"Nothing Compares 2 U," Chris Cornell

"OHMS," Deftones

"Making A Fire," Foo Fighters

Best Progressive R&B Album

"New Light," Eric Bellinger

"Something To Say," Cory Henry

"Mood Valiant," Hiatus Kaiyote

"Table For Two," Lucky Daye

"Dinner Party: Dessert," Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

"Studying Abroad: Extended Stay," Masego

Best Rap Performance

"Family Ties," Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

"Up," Cardi B

"My Life," J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

"Way Too Sexy," Drake, Future, Young Thug

"Thot S***," Megan Thee Stallion

Best Country Album

"Skeletons," Brothers Osbourne

"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton

"The Marfa Tapes," Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram

"The Ballad of Dood and Juanita," Sturgill Simpson

"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton

Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album

"Vértigo," Pablo Alborán

"Mis Amores," Paula Arenas

"Hecho A La Antigua," Ricardo Arjona

"Mis Manos," Camilo

"Mendó," Alex Cuba

"Revelación," Selena Gomez

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

"Cinema," The Marias

"Dawn," Yebba

"Hey What," Low

"Love for Sale," Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga

"Notes With Attachments," Pino Palladino, Blake Mills

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Rock Song

"All My Favorite Songs," Weezer

"The Bandit," Kings Of Leon

"Distance," Mammoth WVH

"Find My Way," Paul McCartney

"Waiting On A War," Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

"Genesis," Deftones

"The Alien," Dream Theater

"Amazonia," Gojira

"Pushing The Tides," Mastodon

"The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)," Rob Zombie

Best Rock Album

"Power Up," AC/DC

"Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A," Black Pumas

"No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1," Chris Cornell

"Medicine At Midnight," Foo Fighters

"McCartney III," Paul McCartney

Best Remixed Recording

"Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)," Soul II Soul

"Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix)," Papa Roach

"Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)," K.D. Lang

"Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix)," Zedd & Griff

"Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)," Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande

"Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)," Deftones

"Talks (Mura Masa Remix)," PVA

Best Engineered Album, Classical

"Archetypes," Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion

"Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears," Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

"Beethoven: Symphony No. 9," Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

"Chanticleer Sings Christmas," Chanticleer

"Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'," Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

Best Instrumental Composition

"Beautiful Is Black," Brandee Younger

"Cat and Mouse," Tom Nazziola

"Concerto for Orchestra: Finale," Vince Mendoza

"Dreaming in Lions: Dreaming in Lions," Arturo O'Farrill

"Eberhard," Lyle Mays

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

"Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired By Soul," Jon Batiste

"Absence," Terence Blanchard ft. The E Collective and The Turtle Island Quartet

"Skyline," Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, Gonzalo Rubalcaba

"Akoustic Band Live," Chick Corea, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl

"Side-Eye NYC," Pat Metheny

Best Music Film

“Inside”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”

“Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui”

“Summer of Soul”

Best R&B Performance

"Lost You," Snoh Aalegra

"Peaches," Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Damage," H.E.R.

"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Album

"Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies," Snoh Aalegra

"We Are," Jon Batiste

"Gold-Diggers Sound," Leon Bridges

"Back Of My Mind," H.E.R.

"Heaux Tales," Jazmine Sullivan

Best Music Video

"Shot in the Dark," AC/DC

"Freedom," Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches," Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone,” Justin Bieber

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Rap Song

"Bath Salts," DMX, Jay-Z, Nas

"Best Friend," Saweetie, Doja Cat

"Family Ties," Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

"Jail," Kanye West, Jay-Z

"My Life," J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray

Best Rap Album

"The Off-Season," J. Cole

"Certified Lover Boy," Drake

"King’s Disease," Nas

"Call Me If You Get Lost," Tyler, the Creator

"Donda," Kanye West

Best Gospel Album

“Changing Your Story,” Jekalyn Carr

“Royalty: Live at the Ryman,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition,” Maverick City Music

“Jonny x Mali: Live in LA,” Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music

“Believe for It,” CeCe Winans.

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

"No Stranger," Natalie Grant

"Feels Like Home Vol. 2," Israel & New Breed

"The Blessing (Live)," Kari Jobe

"Citizen of Heaven (Live)," Tauren Wells

"Old Church Basement," Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music