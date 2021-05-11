Grimes Hospitalized for Panic Attack Days After ‘SNL' Cameo

Grimes is including her fans on her mental health journey.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old-singer shared on Instagram that she ended up in the hospital on Monday after suffering a panic attack.

Her post included a pair of photos of herself posing with Miley Cyrus while backstage at "Saturday Night Live" for the May 8 episode. Cyrus was the musical guest of the installment hosted by Grimes' longtime boyfriend, Elon Musk, and Grimes herself had a few lines during a cameo as Princess Peach in a Nintendo-themed sketch.

"Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it's a good time to start therapy [three expressionless-face emojis]," Grimes wrote. "But nonetheless - wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill!"

The performer added praise for Musk, whose choice as host was a polarizing one for fans of the long-running NBC comedy series.

"So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach snd so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it," Grimes added.

She has previously been open about her mental health struggles. During a 2012 interview with Dazed magazine, the musician explained, "Before I made music, I had really bad social anxiety disorders, I had panic attacks all the time. I was really not a happy person. Since I've started making music, it's the first time in my life that I've been a happy person."

The couple welcomed son XA-Xii in May 2020, and Musk referenced the unusual moniker during his "SNL" monologue.

"It's pronounced, 'Cat-running-across-the-keyboard,'" the 49-year-old Tesla CEO quipped.

