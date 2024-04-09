Originally appeared on E! Online

A teenage Chris Martin probably looks something just like this.

That's what fans are saying after the Coldplay frontman's ex Gwyneth Paltrow shared a photo of their son Moses on April 8 in honor of his 18th birthday. In the picture, the teenager — clad in a navy shirt — looked like a spitting image of his dad as he gazed into the camera lens with his bright blue eyes.

"I am so proud of who you are," Paltrow captioned the snapshot on Instagram. "I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor."

And it seems Moses is taking after his father in more ways than one. As the Oscar winner noted, their son has also become "an expert in synths from the 80s and the French new wave."

"I love how much you love the people you love, but also how internal you are," she continued. "There is such a magnificent world of ideas and harmonies inside that beautiful head of yours. I am unbelievably proud of the person you are today, as you cross over the threshold into adulthood."

The Goop founder added, "I love you more than words can say, @mosesmartin you absolutely kill me."

In addition to Moses, Paltrow and Chris Martin — who were married for a decade before famously deciding to "consciously uncouple" in 2014 — share 19-year-old daughter Apple.

While their son has inherited Martin's love of music, Apple didn't fall far from Gwyneth's tree as a beauty guru. In fact, the "Iron Man" actress often learns about the next makeup trends from her daughter.

"It's been interesting raising a girl," Paltrow told E! News last year. "She's the first fully digital generation, so growing up with all the social media and all these platforms, my focus has been to connect her with her self-worth, and I think it's hard with all the images you get reflected back about what we are supposed to be."

She added, "We will see how that plays out, but she has a pretty good head on her shoulders."

