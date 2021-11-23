Harry Potter Wands, Michael Keaton's Batman Mask Among Hollywood Items in December Auction

By Heather Navarro

If you've ever wanted to own a piece of Hollywood history, a December auction may be the time to take your shot.

Julien's Auctions is hosting the "Icons & Idols: Hollywood" auction Dec. 2 and 3, chock full of movie memorabilia.

Among the items up for grabs is Michael Keaton's 1989 "Batman" mask for an estimated $10,000-$20,000.

Or perhaps you were obsessed with "Terminator 2: Judgement Day." The famous leather jacket worn by Arnold Schwarzenegger with matching black leather pants with a belt are up for grabs at an estimated $20,000 - $30,000.

Or maybe you're a Potterhead and the idea of owning an actual wand used by the actors seems like magic come to life. The wand used by David Thewlis who portrayed Professor Remus Lupin in the 2004 installment "Harry Potter & The Prisoner of Azkaban" is expected to fetch $5,000 - $7,000. Rupert Grint (or Ron Weasley as you know him) used a hero wand in his role that is also expected to go for $5,000 - $7,000. There's also a Hogwarts acceptance letter and a Hufflepuff cape -- bidding for the cape starts at $1,250.

There's so much more, including items from "Die Hard" and "John Wick."

Visit the website to learn more.

See some of the items below.

“An original Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry Hufflepuff cape featured in the Harry Potter film series. The wool winter garment features an embroidered Hufflepuff logo on the top left side, and is a size large. The cape is similar in style to the one Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson) wore in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Warner Bros., 2005).”
“A collection of Bruce Lee artifacts featuring the martial arts legend and international superstar’s yellow synthetic jumpsuit with black stripes worn by Buddy Joe Hooker, Bruce Lee’s stunt double in the 1978 film Game of Death ($20,000 – $40,000).”
“Patrick Swayze’s Spyder brand surfboard custom designed by Dennis Jarvis used in his iconic role as Bodhi in the film Point Break and hand signed by Swayze and inscribed “100% pure adrenaline!” ($10,000 – $20,000).”
“Terminator 2: Judgement Day costume, worn by Arnold Schwarzenegger in his iconic role as The Terminator, consisting of a black leather biker jacket with the back of the jacket cut open with distress as part of the continuity of the film as the T-800 is damaged as the film progresses, a matching pair of black leather pants with a belt, and a gray Hanes “Beefy” XL T-shirt ($20,000 – $30,000) (photo right) as well as Robert Patrick’s Terminator 2 Judgement Day bullet ridden police shirt ($5,000 – $7,000).”
“Property from the Estate of Tempest Storm – Wardrobe and ephemera from the “Queen of Exotic Dancers,” who performed with Bettie Page during her 60-year career such as a sheer white Southern Belle-style gown ($300 – $500).”
“A custom designed Baldoni brand accordion played by Vlasta Krsek, the “International Queen of Polka,” in the classic 1986 John Hughes film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off in the famous parade float scene with Ferris (played by Matthew Broderick), where she accompanies him as he performs the songs “Danke Schoen” and “Twist and Shout,” ($2,000 – $3,000).”
“Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman lasso of truth made of urethane rubber and cast from a real beaded lasso featuring a wrapped design that has been painted gold and which would later be enhanced on screen with the help of CGI ($8,000 – $10,000).”

