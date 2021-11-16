Heath Freeman, ‘Bones' and ‘NCIS' Actor, Dies at 41

Actor Heath Freeman, who appeared in television shows like “Bones” and “NCIS,” has died at 41.

Freeman’s manager, Joe S. Montifiore, confirmed his death Tuesday morning. The circumstances were not disclosed.

“We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts,” Montifiore said in a statement. “His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life.”

