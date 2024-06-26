Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reunite and de-age in innovative new film ‘Here'

Forrest and Jenny are just like peas and carrots again!

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright - who starred in the iconic movie "Forrest Gump" released 30 years ago - have reunited in the upcoming film "Here."

And they look as young as they did back when Forrest was running around Greenbow, Alabama.

The trailer for their new film was released Wednesday by Sony, showing the de-aging technology used on Hanks, 67, and Wright, 58, while capturing the passage of time over the course of their relationship from high school sweethearts to elderly spouses.

As decades pass and appearances change in the movie, the camera used stays firmly in place throughout, with no zooming or spinning. Viewers get one vantage point during the 104-minute film, which is set entirely in the New England location that becomes the couple's living room.

"The single perspective never changes, but everything around it does,” director Robert Zemeckis, who also directed "Forrest Gump," told Vanity Fair. “It’s actually never been done before. There are similar scenes in very early silent movies, before the language of montage was invented. But other than that, yeah, it was a risky venture.”

The trailer shows the location of the living room from when it was a plot of land during the age of dinosaurs, to when the house was constructed, to when an elderly Hanks and Wright, in their roles as Richard and Margaret, have seemingly moved out.

"This was our home," Hanks tells Wright in an empty living room. "We lived here."

Here's everything you need to know about the movie "Here."

When does "Here" come out?

"Here" will be released in theaters on Nov. 15.

Who stars in "Here"?

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright portray the main characters in "Here." The movie also stars Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Dockery.

The film reunites the stars of "Forrest Gump" with the 1994 movie's director Robert Zemeckis, who is "Here's" director and script co-writer.

Their new movie comes as "Forrest Gump" - which won six Academy Awards - marks its 30th anniversary this summer.

What is "Here" about?

"Here" captures the relationship of Richard and Margaret, played by Hanks and Wright, over the course of decades strictly from within the setting of their living room.

The movie is based off Richard McGuire's graphic novel of the same title.

According to Sony, "Here is an original film about multiple families and a special place they inhabit. The story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form."