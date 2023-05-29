Ray Stevenson's film legacy continues to live on.

The "Thor" actor, who died on May 21 at age 58, was recently honored by director Péter Soós in a touching letter, where the filmmaker spoke of wanting to pay tribute to Stevenson with movie "1242 Gateway to the West." The historical drama, in which Stevenson portrays Cardinal Cesereani, was the actor's last movie role prior to his death.

"I have realised the overwhelming weight of the responsibility that has fallen upon me with our work together on what is surely your last feature film," Soós wrote in a message to Deadline. "I will do my very best to honour this. I have before me an image of you on set analysing Cesareani's character with passion. You loved playing him and we had even begun to plan a prequel film about the Cardinal."

Soós further reflected on Stevenson's ability to capture everyone's attention — both on and off set — with his magnetic personality.

"During the time we spent together on both sides of the camera, I came to experience how passionately you act, how passionately you live; how much you love to act and live," Soós added. "Everywhere you went on set, in the hotel, there was laughter all around. In just a moment we all fell under the spell of your overwhelming vitality. You were adored by everybody. It was an honour to make a film with you."

And Stevenson's last lines in the movie are equally impactful.

"Your last line in the film was, ‘I shall be with you!' I've got your message," Soós shared. "I promise you, that's how it will be."

Following news of Stevenson's passing, members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe mourned the loss on social media.

"I would have loved more time with you," "Thor: Love and Thunder" star Jaimie Alexander wrote on Instagram. "So much more. Rest, my brother. On one knee, my fist over my heart. You know what it means. I'm sending so much love to your beautiful family. Love you."

Stevenson is survived by his kids Sebastiano, Leonardo and Lodovico, who he shared with his ex, "Bridgerton" actress Ruth Gemmell. His cause of death has not been shared.