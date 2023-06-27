Here's how to book your free Airbnb stay in Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse — and this time, Ken's hosting

What to Know Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse is back on Airbnb

Ken will host two individual one night stays for up to two guests each on July 21 and July 22 for free

Booking opens on Airbnb July 17 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

Barbie's Dreamhouse is coming to the real world (again).

The Malibu villa was first listed on Airbnb back in 2019 to celebrate the brand's 60th anniversary, but the sprawling Malibu mansion recently underwent a makeover ahead of the live-action film's debut on July 21.

The Southern California home received a fresh coat of pink paint and all of the iconic Barbie doll imagery and logos were transformed into her longtime boyfriend's name, Ken. Don't worry, though. Barbie's signature shade of pink is still prominent throughout the life-sized, toy-inspired home.

Airbnb announced Tuesday that two lucky guests will get to stay in the newly revamped Dreamhouse "in all its Kendom glory."

Beginning July 17 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, fans can request to book Ken's room in the oceanfront, picture-plastic paradise. Ken is offering two individual one night stays for up to two guests each on July 21 and July 22 for free.

Guests can channel their inner Kenergy and hit the disco dance floor, peruse Ken's colorful wardrobe (cowboy boots included), relax in the infinity pool complete with gold "K-E-N" pool floats and take home neon yellow-and-pink Impala rollerskates and surfboards to commemorate their stay.

See inside the Ken-ified Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse available to rent on Airbnb

The entertaining Airbnb listing written by Ken himself notes that this is not a contest and guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Malibu.

The upcoming film directed by Greta Gerwig stars Margot Robbie, who plays the pint-sized plastic icon, and Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken.