Here's What You Can Expect to See During the 72nd Emmy Awards

The red carpet has been cancelled but the pomp and circumstance of the 72nd Primetime Emmy awards will live on virtually as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nominees will be on the edge of their seat, waiting to hear if their name is called. But they’ll be doing it from a seat in their homes.

Jimmy Kimmel is back for a third time as host. He will be live and in-person at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles with about 30 essential people for the production. You can bet he will bring his signature sense of humor to the evening, and it will more than likely include some Zoom jokes, and a few political jabs. Kimmel told “Good Morning America” he’s not nervous about his performance. But he is nervous about the technical aspect of the show.

“It’s not something I know much about. It’s not something I can control,” Kimmel says.

The technical side of the Emmys is going to be unprecedented. Each nominee was given a camera by the Television Academy to set up in their homes. That means 150 cameras will be connected to the control room on Emmy night.

“Think about trying to Zoom with your grandparents. Now imagine 150 celebrities who haven’t made themselves lunch in 19 years, trying to connect technically to an awards show. Those are the challenges we’re facing.”

But as anyone knows, sometimes the best TV moments come from mistakes. And it sounds like this will be worth watching, even if something goes wrong.

You can stream the Emmys through ABC.com, or services like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. Shows like “Watchman,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Succession” are all critical favorites to take home the prize.

