Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma joked that the two had a lot of fun in quarantine in the caption of a photo announcing their pregnancy

By Kaitlin Reilly

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma
David Livingston/Getty Images

This is what dreams are made of.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, Hilary Duff revealed some big news: She and husband Matthew Koma are expecting another child.

The couple posted matching Boomerangs on Instagram of Matthew rubbing Hilary's pregnant belly to share their announcement.

"We are growing!!!" Hilary wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "Mostly me ..."

View this post on Instagram

We are growing!!! Mostly me ...

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Matthew, a songwriter who has worked on hits like Zedd's "Clarity," also made a joke in the caption.

"lol quarantine was fun," he said. "Baby #3 - 2021"

Entertainment News

Jerry Jeff Walker 3 hours ago

Jerry Jeff Walker, Texas Singer and Songwriter, Dies at 78

Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon 13 hours ago

‘Tonight': Bernie Sanders Says Texas Can Change American Politics

This is Hilary and Matthew's second baby together. Their daughter, Banks Violet, was born in October 2018.

The "Younger" star shares her son Luca, 8, with ex-husband Mike Comrie. The two split in 2014 after four years of marriage.

Hilary and Matthew first started dating in 2017. Though they started their family the following year with their daughter Banks, the couple did not get engaged until 2019. They tied the knot in December of that year, in an intimate backyard ceremony.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's African Safari Honeymoon

At the time of the pair's "casual" engagement, a source for E! claimed Hilary knew Matthew was "the one."

"Hilary has always known she would be with Matthew forever and having Banks sealed the deal," the source shared. "She's really happy and excited. Everyone in Hilary's family has always loved him and seeing him be a dad to Banks now has only made their relationship stronger."

In September, Matthew shared a sweet birthday message to his wife on Instagram.

"In a global pandemic, during our first year of marriage, in a world that's becoming a heavier and more confusing place to navigate with kids in tow, there's nobody who does it better," the musician wrote. "I love you something beyond."

Now, the "Lizzie McGuire" alum has one more reason to be excited for the future.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Hilary Duffcelebrity baby boomCelebrity Pregnancies
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us