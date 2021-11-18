How Justin Bieber Inspired Jordan Turpin to Save Her Siblings From a House of Horror

For one loyal fan, Justin Bieber will always be much more than just a singer.

In a new ABC special titled "Escape From a House of Horror," Jordan Turpin spoke out about her decision to call 911, which ultimately saved her and her siblings from their parents' captivity.

While speaking with Diane Sawyer, Jordan gave credit to Justin for opening her eyes about the world around her.

"I don't know where we would be if we didn't watch Justin Bieber," she shared in a sneak peek clip from the Nov. 19 special. "Sometimes, especially when we were younger, my mother and father would leave. The older ones would sneak in and turn on the TV. So we would see music videos and stuff, and that's where we learned a lot. I would watch a lot of Justin Bieber."

While Jordan fell in love with many of his songs including "As Long As You Love Me," "Boyfriend" and "Baby," it was the singer's various interviews that became a helpful tool.

"Watching him, that made me learn fast, smarter, because I started paying attention," she explained. "I started realizing that there is a different world out there. I only knew one world and that was like always being there. I was always like, 'I want to be out there. I want to be like that being free, not being trapped.'"

Back in 2018, Jordan slipped out of a window, ran to the street and called 911. Less than two hours later, her parents were under arrest.

Jordan's bravery led to her siblings' freedom and put their parents, David and Louise Turpin, behind bars. In 2019, they pleaded guilty to 14 counts each of torture, dependent adult abuse, child endangerment and false imprisonment. They were both sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

When recalling that important phone call when she was just 17, Jordan said her body was shaking in fear she would be caught.

"I knew I would die if I got caught," Jordan, now 21, said. "I think it was us coming so close to death so many times. If something happened to me, at least I died trying."

Jordan later received her high school diploma one year after escaping. She is now taking college classes as she continues a new chapter of her life. As for whether she's still in touch with her siblings, the college student had a positive update.

"Every time we're together, it's a very special moment," she explained. "We always know at the end of the day, we're always gonna have each other."

"Escape From a House of Horror--A Diane Sawyer Special Event" will air on ABC's 20/20 this Friday at 9 p.m.