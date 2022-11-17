How to Get Paid $2,500 to Watch Holiday Movies

CableTV is promoting a holiday dream job: Chief of Cheer. The position requires watching 25 holiday-themed movies within 25 days. In return, the Chief of Cheer will get $2,500 and a streaming package with subscriptions to six services for an entire year.

The job isn’t for anyone. CableTV is looking for applicants who exuberant holiday cheer, including being a gingerbread connoisseur or committing to putting up holiday decorations before Halloween.

The job, CableTV says, is a flexible holiday-only role. So don’t count yourself out if you already have a job. Participants can watch the movies on their own time, granted it is within the 25-day time limit.

The job requires watching 25 holiday movies of the Chief of Cheer’s choice. After each viewing, the Chief of Cheer will give feedback, such as if the movie was heartwarming, nostalgic, or gave off a fuzzy feeling of holiday cheer. CableTV will also ask for feedback on the streaming services.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

CableTV did not say how many Chiefs of Cheer they are hiring. The company also did not say what it would do with the information provided in the surveys.

CableTV helps connect people with the best viewing options available. The company researches and compares TV, internet, and streaming services, to give reviews and advice.

Applications are open now until 11:59 p.m. (MT) on Dec. 2, 2022. If you win, CableTV will send an email by Dec. 6.