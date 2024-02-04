How to watch and stream the Grammy Awards, including red carpet arrivals and interviews

It's almost time for the Grammy Awards, the daylong celebration of music that on Sunday also marks the start of an epic week for Taylor Swift.

Swift is among the contenders for the Grammys' top prize, album of the year. SZA is the leading nominee and the “Barbie” soundtrack also stands to have a big day.

Here's what you need to know about the 66th annual Grammy Awards, including how to watch or stream the show live and see stars' arrivals on the red carpet.

The Grammys are actually split into two shows.

The pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, where dozens of Grammy winners are announced, starts at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and will be livestreamed on the Grammys website and on YouTube.

The main Grammys show, where top awards like best new artist, song, record and album of the year will be handed out, starts at 8 p.m. and will air live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on CBS.

It's possible to stream the Grammys, but it does require some premium subscriptions. Paramount+ users with the Showtime add-on can stream the Grammy Awards live. Without that, Paramount+ will offer the show to subscribers the next day.

They can also be watched through live TV streaming services that include CBS in their lineup, like Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Both “Entertainment Tonight" and E! are planning red carpet shows Sunday afternoon. “E! Live from the Red Carpet” begins at 6 p.m.

The Associated Press is planning a three hour hosted live show with a mix of fashion footage and interviews with nominees. It will be streamed on YouTube and the AP’s website.

SZA leads all Grammy nominees and will compete in nine categories. “Kill Bill,” a revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad, earned her nods for record of the year, song of the year, and best R&B performance. “SOS” is also up for album of the year and best progressive R&B album.

Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers have the second-most nominations, with seven. Six of Bridgers’ nods are with her band boygenius. Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff also earned six.

Monét is the only leading nominee also up for best new artist, in a category that is rounded out by Gracie Abrams, Fred again., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan and The War and Treaty.

The hit “Barbie” soundtrack received 11 nominations, including four of the five slots in the visual media category that will be handed out during the Premiere Ceremony.

This year's show offers an eclectic mix of performers, including SZA, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel and Burna Boy.

Grammy winners and current nominees Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Travis Scott are also scheduled to perform.

There's no indication that Swift will perform and it seems highly unlikely she will. She's got four shows this week scheduled in Tokyo. And yes, she does technically have enough time to make it back to Las Vegas to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.