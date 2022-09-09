TV's biggest night is right around the corner.

The ceremony, which honors the best of television, highlights the most-watched, most talked-about and binge-worthy shows, is back in front of a full studio audience for the first time in two years.

Last year, the 2021 Emmys were hosted outdoors to allow for social distancing. In 2020, Jimmy Kimmel hosted a mostly virtual show due to the coronavirus pandemic and sat in an empty Staples Center with cardboard cutouts of the nominees.

This year, the show is being hosted live in a venue with a 7,100 seating capacity, signaling a long-awaited return to normalcy.

Here's everything you need to know about watching the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

When are the Emmys 2022?

The 74th Primetime Emmys are Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

What time are the Emmys 2022?

The Emmy Awards will begin at 5 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Where will the Emmys take place?

The Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles will host TV's biggest stars.

Cedric the Entertainer hosted the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards Sunday, Sept. 19.

What channel are the Emmys on?

The Emmys will air live on NBC on both traditional cable and streaming on NBC.com. It will also stream on Peacock.

The ceremony can also be watched on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

Who's hosting the Emmys?

“Saturday Night Live” veteran Kenan Thompson will host the three-hour ceremony.