How to watch the 2024 SAG Awards and E!'s Live From E! red carpet

Who better to honor actors than, well, actors?

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards are just days away, meaning Hollywood's biggest film and TV stars will soon come together to celebrate the year's best performances, from the silver screen to the small screen.

It should come as no surprise that Barbie and Oppenheimer lead the film categories with four nods each. Plus, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. each received individual noms. (See the full list of 2024 nominees here.)

When it comes to the best in TV, the fourth and final season of "Succession" earned the drama series and its stars—like Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew MacFayden and Brian Cox—half a dozen nods.

Fans can also expect a very special appearance by one of Hollywood's most celebrated legends during this year's SAG Awards ceremony. Barbra Streisand will also be honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, which is given annually to an actor who exemplifies the "finest ideals of the acting profession."

As for who will present Streisand with the prestigious honor? None other than SAG Award winner Jennifer Aniston.

Keep reading to find out how you can watch the 2024 SAG Awards, plus all the details on E! News' red carpet experience.

When are the 2024 SAG Awards?

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

How can I watch the 2024 SAG Awards?

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will air live Saturday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Netflix.

What time are the 2024 SAG Awards?

The two-hour 2024 Screen Actors Guild ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Who is hosting the 2024 SAG Awards?

While there is no official host for the ceremony, two-time SAG Award winner Idris Elba will open the show. Additional presenters will include iconic stars such as Jessica Chastain, Billie Eilish, America Ferrera, Taraji P. Henson, Naomi Watts, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae, Glen Powell and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, plus many more.

Who is nominated at the 2024 SAG Awards?

The casts of "Abbott Elementary," "Barry," "The Bear," "Only Murders in the Building" and "Ted Lasso" are all up for Comedy TV Ensemble while the nominees for Drama TV Ensemble include "The Crown," "The Gilded Age," "The Last of Us," "The Morning Show" and "Succession."

In addition to blockbusters "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," other notable film nominees include Danielle Brooks of "The Color Purple," Lily Gladstone of "Killers of the Flower Moon," Paul Giamatti of "The Holdovers" and "Poor Things" star Emma Stone. (See all the full list of nominations here.)

When does E!'s 2024 SAG red carpet begin?

Live From E!: SAG Awards kicks off on E! at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT co-hosted by Laverne Cox, Loni Love and Keltie Knight. The two-hour experience will feature interviews with this year's top nominees and an in-depth look at the night's most talked-about styles. Plus, E!'s Glambot returns to capture Hollywood's finest fashion moments in slow motion as all the stars arrive.

E!'s social coverage of the SAG Awards will take place throughout the day on E! News' Instagram, X/Twitter and Facebook. And fashion lovers can catch every must-see outfit on @einsider on Instagram.

And don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 26, at 11 p.m. for a full recap of every must-see moment and winner.