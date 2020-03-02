james lipton

‘Inside the Actor’s Studio’ Host James Lipton Dies at 93

James Lipton attends the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
James Lipton, the famed theater academic who led to the popular Bravo series "Inside the Actors Studio" from 1994 to 2018, has died, his wife Kedakai Turner told TMZ. Lipton was 93.

“There are so many James Lipton stories but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with," his wife, Kedakai Turner, told TMZ.

During an iconic run on 'Inside the Actor's Studio' Lipton interviewed hundreds of celebrities from the world of television and film in front on eager students from the New School in New York. Lipton's fame grew to the point he was often parodied on "Saturday Night Live' by Will Ferrel.

Check back for more on this breaking story.

