Brandon Sklenar has entered the chat.

The "It Ends With Us" star has broken his silence about the “stuff swirling online” about the Colleen Hoover-inspired film in an earnest social media post, as rumors abound alleging a feud between stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

“Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves,” Sklenar, who portrays Atlas in the movie, wrote in his August 20 post. “Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in is message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about. It is, in fact, the opposite of the point.”

And while warning against focusing on “what may or may not have happened behind the scenes” instead of the intentions behind making the film, he added, “It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

Sklenar, 34, also provided insight into his own motivation for taking on the domestic-violence centered project, noting someone “very close to me” has struggled in a similar relationship to that of protagonist Lilly’s. He added it wasn’t until the friend learned of Sklenar’s involvement that she read the book, noting, “She credits Colleen’s book and subsequently this film with saving her life.”

The 1923 star affirmed that everyone involved in the making of the film understood the responsibility to women who have experienced “generational trauma” in addition to domestic abuse, while noting the film is also a “harsh reality check for the men who need to get their s--t together and take responsibility for themselves and their actions.”

He also took a moment to reflect on his hopes for the film’s future and its impact.

“This film is meant to inspire,” Sklenar continued. “It's meant to validate and recognize. It's meant to instill hope. It's meant to build courage and help people feel less alone. Ultimately it's meant to spread love and awareness. It is not meant to once again, make the women the ‘bad guy,’ let's move beyond that together.”

He also asked followers to ask themselves who they’re helping before perpetuating hate.

“Ask yourself if your opinions are based in any fact,” he continued. “Or if you simply want to be a part of something. Let's be a part of something better together. A part of a new story being written for women and all people everywhere.”

He signed off with the words, “Lead with love and please be kind,” while tagging the women of the film — including Hoover, Lively, Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer — in the post.

But while the film has been a box office success since its Aug. 9 release date — reportedly earning $100 million globally in its first week alone — online rumors have been mounting about a feud between the film’s star, Lively and her director and scene partner, Baldoni.

Internet sleuths have since circulated and dissected old interviews, analyzed and debated the way the topic of domestic violence was handled in the film and on the carpet, all while the film’s stars have remained tight-lipped about any rumors.

While the lead actors don’t follow Baldoni on social media, for his part the "Jane the Virgin" star has hired a crisis PR manager while also heaping praise on his lead actress in interviews.

"I don't know if you know how smart and creative she really is," Baldoni said durning an appearance on Today Aug. 8. "I think she's best known as an actress and of course she's a fashion icon, but she is so much more than that. She is a dynamic creative. She had her hands in every part of this production, and everything she touched, she made better."

