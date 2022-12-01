‘It Was Crazy!' Adorable Boy in Royal Guard Outfit Meets William and Kate

A little boy with a big hat got a royal honor on Thursday, when the Prince and Princess of Wales stopped to say hello on their visit to Boston.

Henry, 8, was dressed up as a member of the King's Guard — the famously stoic soldiers in big, fuzzy hats who stand watch at Buckingham Palace — outside Greentown Labs in his native Somerville.

The climate tech startup was the first stop on the royals' itinerary in the Boston area Thursday, and Henry came ready — he had flowers with him that he ended up being able to give to the royals.

"It was crazy!" he said afterward. "I wasn't actually that nervous now that I think of it when I actually did it."

He did it!!! Little Henry got to meet the the Prince & Princess of Wales.



The 8-year-old brought flowers for Princess Kate. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/Y1aLbDZmK2 — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) December 1, 2022

The couple asked Henry for his name and where he got his costume, the boy recalled.

The Prince and Princess sent a personal thanks to the boy as well:

Thanks to Henry and everyone who came out to see us in Somerville this morning! pic.twitter.com/bLZrtfFtW4 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2022

PHOTOS: William, Kate Make a Royal Visit to Boston