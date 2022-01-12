Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Break Up After 16 Years Together

The reign of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet is over.

The "Game of Thrones" star, 42, shared a joint statement with Lisa Bonet on Jan. 12, announcing their split after four years of marriage and more than a decade as a couple.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The pair wrote on Instagram, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

They said they are "parting ways in marriage" and sharing the news "not because we think it's newsworthy" but so that "as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

Bonet and Momoa, who tied the knot in 2017, explained that the "love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived."

They said they wanted to "free each other" in order to "be who we are learning to become."

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's Cutest Instagram Moments

"Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children," they said. "Teaching our Children What's possible ~ Living the Prayer," ending with, "May Love Prevail."

The "High Fidelity" actress, 54, met Momoa for the first time in 2004 at a jazz club, according to her interview with Porter magazine in 2018.

Bonet recalled their instant chemistry, saying, "I can't say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met." She shared, "In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do. He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style."

Momoa told James Corden in 2017 that he had a crush on Bonet since he was 8 years old.

"I saw her on the TV, and I was like, 'Mommy, I want that one' I'm like, 'I'm gonna stalk you for the rest of my life, and I'm gonna get you,'" the "Aquaman" actor joked. "She was queen always."

When they met, he recalled, "Right place, right time, mutual friends... I had fireworks going off inside, man."

The couple share kids Lola Iolani Momoa, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 13. She also shares daughter Zo Kravitz, 33, with Lenny Kravitz, who she was married to from 1987 to 1993.

Read more about her love story with Jason here.