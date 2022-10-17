Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde Respond to Former Nanny's Allegations

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are putting on a united front against allegations made by their children's former nanny.

The exes — who are parents to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 4 — spoke out on Oct. 17 after the Daily Mail published an interview with the woman in question. In the article, the unidentified nanny detailed the former couple's allegedly tumultuous relationship leading up to their 2020 split and claimed that they had fired her from her position without severance pay.

In response to the accusations, Sudeikis and Wilde told E! News in a joint statement: "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly."

Accusing the nanny of launching a "now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues," the duo added that the allegations have "reached its unfortunate apex."

They said, "We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Sudeikis, 47, and Wilde, 38, were together for almost 10 years before splitting in early 2020. News of their breakup came that November, when Wilde was working on her film "Don't Worry Darling" with now-boyfriend Harry Styles.

In her interview, the nanny said Sudeikis was left heartbroken after allegedly finding text messages between Wilde and Styles, 28, on an Apple Watch the actress had left at their house. She also alleged that the "Ted Lasso" star once laid under Wilde's car to prevent her from leaving their home during a dispute. According to the nanny, Sudeikis was upset that Wilde was allegedly bringing a salad with special dressing to have dinner with Styles. The nanny told Daily Mail, "Out of everything, he was like, 'she made her special salad dressing and took it to him.'"

Recently, Wilde refuted claims that she broke things off with Sudeikis to be with Styles, 28. "The complete horses--- idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," she told Vanity Fair in a cover story published last month. "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry."

While the "Booksmart" director acknowledged that she and Sudeikis "had a very bumpy road" prior to their breakup, Wilde maintained they "officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic," but continued to live together and "co-parented through that time."

"Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not," she added, "because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses."

