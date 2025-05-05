television

Driver crashes into gate at Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home

The man was held by private security guards until police arrived.

A driver crashed into the gate of a Bel Air home Monday owned by Jennifer Aniston and was held by private security guards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and property records.

The crash was reported just before 12:30 p.m. in the community on Los Angeles' Westside, police said. Property records show the home is owned by "Friends" actor Jennifer Aniston.

The LAPD did not identify the homeowner, but said the individual was at the residence at the time. NBCLA has reached out to a publicist for Aniston for comment.

The driver was held by a private security team at the property until police arrived. The man complained of pain, but details about possible injuries were not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear why the driver crashed into the gate.

The "Friends" star was home at the time of the crash. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 5, 2025.

