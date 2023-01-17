Jeremy Renner has a marvelous update on his recovery.

The "Avengers" actor, who was hospitalized for injuries from a snowplow on New Year's Day, revealed that he's been discharged, noting in a Jan. 16 tweet that he watched the season two premiere of his show "Mayor of Kingstown" "with my family at home."

Hours earlier, Renner wrote on his Instagram Stories that he was missing his "happy place," and sent a message to fans about weather conditions. "It's a rough ride over the pass," he shared alongside a photo of the snowy area near his home. "Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe."

His messages come more than a week after he shared a photo of himself in his hospital bed, thanking the medical staff for their support. "Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he captioned the Jan. 6 post.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Jeremy Renner is recovering from two surgeries relating to the blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries he sustained during his New Year's Day snow plow accident. Access Hollywood shares the latest updates on the scary incident, including details shared by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office in a Tuesday press conference.

On Jan. 1, Renner was run over by a snowplow while at his property in Reno, Nevada. As a result, the "Hawkeye" star suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and underwent surgery.

Since his accident, Renner has kept fans updated on his progress through his Instagram.

In his first post following news of his hospitalization, Renner wrote on Jan. 3, "Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

At the time, many of his fellow celebrity friends sent their wishes for a speedy recovery for the actor in the comments.

Jeremy Renner is speaking out. The 51-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to speak out for the first time after he was involved in a snowplow accident in Reno, Nevada, on New Years that left him in critical conduction. In his post he shared a selfie from the hospital.

His fellow Marvel co-stars took a note from the Avengers and swiftly assembled in the comments.

Chris Evans wrote, "Tough as nails. Love you buddy," while Paul Bettany commented, "Love you mate. Sending you love and healing."

Chris Hemsworth added, "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!"

Directors of films "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," Anthony Russo and Joe Russo were also among those offering their support for the actor. On their joint account they wrote, "Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery."

Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized. The "Avengers" star is in critical but stable condition after being involved in a snow plow accident, his rep confirms to NBC News.